Saturday's Forecast: Sunny conditions continue through weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are having a warm weekend with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will continue to see higher temperatures until about mid next week when cooler air is expected to push into southeast Texas along with light rain chances.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What a hot Saturday! This is the time we experience day time heating at its peak and it is definitely hotter than normal for this time of year. By mid week, cooler air should push through and light chances of rain return to the forecast to help our temperatures return to normal.

The National Weather Service is still determining if we will see this cool front push towards southeast Texas by mid week. If it does not, we will not have much changes in the forecast besides the rain chances returning by mid to late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nice conditions

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies with light SE winds

Temperature: Low 69°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!