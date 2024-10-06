Showers throughout day, drier conditions by evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! I hope you enjoyed some of the showers we received Friday and Saturday. Now that those showers are wrapping up, we will see more sunshine headed into the week with a weak cool front by mid week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain conditions were possible due to Tropical Storm Milton brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the moisture was focused on the deep South, but nonetheless, we were able to benefit from some of the rain and showers that moved into the Coastal Bend. We will have a slight opportunity to see showers on Sunday, but the chances are small. This same system will be responsible for us seeing a weak cool front later this week, dropping our lows into the mid and low 60s for a couple of days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with showers likely early in the day

Temperature: High 89°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light winds

Temperature: Low 74°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny with northerly winds early part of day

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!