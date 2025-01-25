Saturday's Forecast: Rain chances increase through the weekend with warm temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are warming up again in our neighborhoods, taking a break from the cold winter weather. We have some rain lingering around tonight into Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had a warm day here in the Coastal Bend with cloudy skies as increased moisture surrounds the area. We had a few showers dance mainly across the coastal communities with more widespread rain Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm this week. We do have a small cold front pushing through Sunday night into Monday, but there will not be a drastic change in temperatures.

Looking ahead, this upcoming week, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for our highs and mid 50s and low 60s for our low. Therefore, it will feel quite warm. You won't need the heavy jackets, scarves and gloves!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and muggy

Temperature: Low 64°F

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, increased rain showers, slightly windy

Temperature: High 77°F

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with showers, patchy fog after midnight

Temperature: Low 57°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!