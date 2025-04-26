Saturday's Forecast: Mostly sunny this afternoon, increasing clouds by night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm day in the books with a few scattered showers earlier.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This weekend, we will have mostly sunny days and a bit of patchy fog lingering into Sunday morning. Windy conditions will pick up as we round out the weekend.

Warm days continue in the Coastal Bend with some windy days ahead. The beginning half of the week will be mostly cloudy and there could be another opportunity for showers to re-enter the forecast by the end of week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover, windy

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday: Patchy fog in the AM, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover, windy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great Saturday!