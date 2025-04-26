Saturday's Forecast: Mostly sunny this afternoon, increasing clouds by night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm day in the books with a few scattered showers earlier.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This weekend, we will have mostly sunny days and a bit of patchy fog lingering into Sunday morning. Windy conditions will pick up as we round out the weekend.
Warm days continue in the Coastal Bend with some windy days ahead. The beginning half of the week will be mostly cloudy and there could be another opportunity for showers to re-enter the forecast by the end of week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud cover, windy
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Sunday: Patchy fog in the AM, then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover, windy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a great Saturday!