Saturday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with passing showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! We are starting off our weekend in a new season— Hello Summer!

This weekend, temperatures will top out in the low 90s with showers possible in the early morning hours Saturday and afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

There will be small daily rain chances possible through early next week. We have an increase in tropical moisture from the Gulf, allowing for some shower activity to pop up throughout our neighborhoods. Most of the passing showers we have seen have populated south of Corpus Christi, moving northwest.

Temperatures will remain near normal this upcoming week with highs in the low 90s, even upper 80s for days that are anticipating more rainfall. Triple digit feels-like weather will still be something to keep an eye out on throughout the week, even with our air temperature in the low 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with passing showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!