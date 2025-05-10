Saturday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday, Coastal Bend! We are having beautiful weekend weather with mostly sunny conditions and nice northerly winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Now is the time to soak up the good spring weather before we turn the heat up a notch next week. We'll wrap up the weekend with highs in the upper 80s, but next week, we will consistently enter the 90s each day.
We have less humid conditions, especially with the help of our northerly winds. By Monday, we will return to southerly winds which will make it a bit muggy outside. Starting at the beginning of the week, windy conditions will also return to the Coastal Bend for the remainder of the week with winds gusting to near 30 mph.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy then clear skies
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!