Saturday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday, Coastal Bend! We are having beautiful weekend weather with mostly sunny conditions and nice northerly winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Now is the time to soak up the good spring weather before we turn the heat up a notch next week. We'll wrap up the weekend with highs in the upper 80s, but next week, we will consistently enter the 90s each day.

We have less humid conditions, especially with the help of our northerly winds. By Monday, we will return to southerly winds which will make it a bit muggy outside. Starting at the beginning of the week, windy conditions will also return to the Coastal Bend for the remainder of the week with winds gusting to near 30 mph.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy then clear skies

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Mother's Day: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!