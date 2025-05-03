Saturday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions with cooler temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We had another opportunity of rainfall in our neighborhoods to wrap up the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With the latest cold front moving through Friday, showers and thunderstorms kicked off throughout our neighborhoods, leading to a soggy end for our week. As we head through the remainder of the weekend, mostly cloudy conditions for Saturday with cooler temperatures. We also have a northerly wind from the cold front, so winds will feel a little cooler before returning from the south/southeast.

Sunday, we will start off in the low 70s and warm to the low 80s. Temperatures will be below average for a couple of days until mid-week where we will warm up close to the 90s. Rainfall chances will increase for the beginning half of our week, Monday through Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with northerly winds

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditons

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!