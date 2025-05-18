Saturday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with slight gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday, Coastal Bend! Another warm weekend continues throughout our neighborhoods along with some gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wrapping up tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most of our area. We will have an opportunity to see some widespread overnight into early morning hours on Sunday. Leading into a mostly cloudy morning and then sunny.

With current southeast winds, we still feel hot and muggy outside. These conditions will last through mid week before our next cold front of the season arrives. This will bring our above-normal temperatures to more seasonal values for the remainder of the week ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with haze overnight

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover, gusty winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a great Saturday!