Mostly clear and sunny skies, warmer temperatures on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! This weekend, we can look forward to clear, sunny skies— overall nice weather. As we head into next week, we will gradually get warmer and temperatures will return to above normal by the holidays.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear, sunny skies through weekend

Warming up Sunday

Weaker cold front pushes through ahead of Wednesday

Today, we had beautiful weather in the forecast. It's also the first day of the Winter Solstice where we see the shortest day, and after today, days will get longer. As we head into next week, more clouds will hang out in the atmosphere as small rain chances make a return in the forecast ahead of Christmas, along with a weaker cold front. This cold front will not make a major change in the forecast, only adjusting the highs and low by 2 degrees.

Generally looking ahead, much of the U.S. will be likely warmer headed into next week, and of course, here in Corpus Christi, we will be also. Temperatures will remain above normal throughout majority of next week with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s, and lows in the upper 50s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 55°F

Winds: E 7-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy in the afternoon

Temperature: High 75°F

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 63°F

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!