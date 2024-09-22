Saturday's Forecast: Hot temperatures continue with slight showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good Evening Coastal Bend! I hope you are enjoying your weekend. We are having a hot Saturday, but some of our neighbors near the coast saw some showers throughout the afternoon. Heading into Sunday, we will see a drier weather pattern.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In the mid-level of the atmosphere, there is a ridge which indicates drier and hotter weather. This will allow us to see drier conditions on Sunday, versus a slightly rainy weather pattern we have seen the past couple of days. As we head into the work week, we will start to see more moisture work its way back into the Coastal Bend, giving us rain chances again.

For now, we will remain hot and have some above normal temperatures until we are under a slight low pressure, as well as the potential opportunity of a cool front moving into Southeast Texas. If in the event the cool front continues to push south, this will help cool us off a bit and get a slight taste of Fall weather for a few days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light to moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny with light winds (First day of Fall!)

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!