Saturday's Forecast: Fog forms ahead of cold front, increased winds on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Colder temperatures, increased winds and low humidity are in the forecast for this weekend. Ideally, we will still warm up into the 70s headed into Sunday, but our overnight temperatures take a drop into the 50s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are still seeing fire danger warnings in place for portions of our neighborhoods through 8 p.m. tonight. Drier, cooler air is on the way with our next cold front pushing through the area along with increased winds from the north. Rain is also minimal this week and chances remain low.

Fog is forming as well tonight with warmer air being replaced by cooler air. As winds start to increase, this will help break up the fog, including a warm afternoon expected Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Foggy with gradual increasing winds

Temperature: Low 53°F

Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing northerly winds

Temperature: High 71°F

Winds: NNW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, slightly breezy

Temperature: Low 47°F

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!