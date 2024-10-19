Saturday's Forecast: Few pop up showers, sunny weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a nice cool front push through last week, dropping our highs into the low and mid 80s. Now, we are starting to see sunshine make a return, along with a few showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The majority of shower activity will not stick around too long. Our best opportunity to see some pop-up showers was Saturday afternoon. Sunday could present the same weather pattern, but we are now drying out as far as rain in the forecast. Our feels-like temps will remain fairly close to our air temperatures as well.
The remainder of our weekend consists of highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It's still a great time to go outside and soak up the sunshine. Dew points are returning the low 70s (oppressive) in some of our coastal communities, so you may notice the drier air turning into the sticky air pattern we are used to here in the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and windy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!