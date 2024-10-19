Saturday's Forecast: Few pop up showers, sunny weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a nice cool front push through last week, dropping our highs into the low and mid 80s. Now, we are starting to see sunshine make a return, along with a few showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The majority of shower activity will not stick around too long. Our best opportunity to see some pop-up showers was Saturday afternoon. Sunday could present the same weather pattern, but we are now drying out as far as rain in the forecast. Our feels-like temps will remain fairly close to our air temperatures as well.

The remainder of our weekend consists of highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It's still a great time to go outside and soak up the sunshine. Dew points are returning the low 70s (oppressive) in some of our coastal communities, so you may notice the drier air turning into the sticky air pattern we are used to here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and windy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!