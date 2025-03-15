Saturday's Forecast: Dry, warm weather conditions continue through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We still have warm and dry conditions sticking around in the forecast this weekend leading to Critical Fire Weather. These conditions will last through next week as well.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With no rain chances in the forecast, dry conditions dominate the weather this week in our neighborhoods. Another cold front pushes through the Coastal Bend bringing drier, cooler air. The drier conditions kick off fire weather danger, making it easy to set off fires.

Even with the cooler air, temperatures still remain warm as we head into our afternoons and early evenings (low to mid 80s). Mornings and nights will generally be cool, ranging from the low 50s and 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty, northerly winds

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!