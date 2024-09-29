Saturday Forecast: Sunny, clear skies through rest of weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! I hope you are enjoying your weekend! It was a hot Saturday indeed. As the cold front pushed through Southeast Texas this week, we saw some nice low temperatures in the mid and upper 60s throughout our area in the early morning and late evening hours. Now, we have dry air situated over our area, allowing us to heat up during the day.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Throughout the remainder of our weekend, we will have clear, sunny skies with light winds. Next week, we will see about the same weather pattern until rain chances increase towards the end of the week. Temperatures will hang in the low 90s for our high and low 70s for our low.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the western Caribbean that has a moderate (50%) chance of formation within the next week. This system is expected to continue to move north towards the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late next week. We'll continue to update you as we get the latest information.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with clear skies

Temperature: High 94°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 70°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny with clear skies

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!