Saharan dust most impactful on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Saharan dust will be most bothersome today for those with respiratory sensitivities. Expect the haziest skies this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Less humid, but hotter

great holiday forecast

Watching the tropics! No need to worry yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less hazy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!