Saharan dust hinders rain chances, air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Flag Day!

This Tuesday we are once again tracking hot temperatures. Today will likely be our 20th consecutive day of +90ºF temperatures. Heat indices will also be back in the low 100s— be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors to cool off. Our temperatures will be back to the middle 90's by the end of the week.

The Saharan dust is negatively impacting air quality today; today's air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with lung/heart conditions, the elderly, and children should limit time outdoors. Another thick plume of Saharan dust arrives Wednesday evening and will linger until Friday evening.

This dust is not helping out drought situation, either. Saharan dust limits rainfall, something the Coastal Bend desperately needs.

During the month of June, Corpus Christi usually receives just over 3.5" of rainfall on average; so far, we have recorded 0.01" of rainfall.

Have a great day!