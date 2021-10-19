Rising temperatures, humidity moving forward across area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The frontal boundary that came in late last week and brought all the nice cool and dry weather into South Texas is slowly losing its grip on the region.

The cool and dry high pressure that was in place over the weekend is steadily moving to our east and will put us in a return flow off the Gulf of Mexico. So, each day this week we’ll observe warmer temperatures and rising humidity.

Today we’ll have some high cloudiness that will be moving in from the west. We’ll still have a good dose of sunshine and temperatures will respond positively because of it. Yesterday we managed a high of 81 and today we’ll shoot for a high that is seasonal for this time of year in the mid-80s.

After today, we’ll warm up further and Wednesday through the beginning of the weekend high temperatures will be around the 90-degree mark.

A weak cold front will try and make its way through the Lone Star State Friday and into Saturday, but unfortunately it won’t have the upper-level support of our last front and looks to stall just north of South Texas. As the front washes out, it will become breezy and draw moisture from the Gulf and result in some stray showers beginning Friday and into the weekend.

No day looks like a washout and most of the activity will be confined to the Gulf. If you have the weekend plans outside, it should be good, despite a brief interruption or two near the coast.

Today: High clouds, warmer and increasing humidity…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds begin to thin out, not as cool but still comfortable…Low: 68…Wind: 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, warmer and more humid; light winds…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, getting hot and near 90 with humid conditions…High: 89…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Good amount of sunshine, stray coastal showers, hot and humid…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny skies with a few coastal and near coastal stray showers in the area, many of us stay dry, hot and humid…Highs: Upper 80s…Winds increasing out of the SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!