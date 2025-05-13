RISING RISK: Warm, humid winds will make near-record temps oppressively hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This morning was not as cool as Monday morning. The difference? Our wind direction is no longer from a dry direction; onshore winds are bringing warm and humid conditions to the Coastal Bend. The added humidity will make afternoon highs feel even hotter than the already sweltering temps. Highs today will reach the mid-90s with a muggy breeze.

Increasing heat risk continues through Thursday. Temps will be near-record, with 'feels like' temps in the triple digits. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Heat safety should be a priority for all this week. Temps will be slightly cooler starting Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and very hot!

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Humid, breezy, very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

