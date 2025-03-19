RED FLAG WARNING: What to know about Wednesday's Extreme Fire Danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Please be mindful of the fire danger today!!

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Warmer sunshine is in the forecast today with highs near 90ºF. It will again be very windy. Dry northwest winds gust 35 - 45 mph this afternoon, making for Extreme Fire Danger. Please be careful out there! Strong winds will again bring concern for very high Relative humidity will be low (5-15%) and a Red Flag warning will be in effect through 9 p.m.

Relief is on the horizon! Humidity will rebound this weekend. This along will help reduce our fire risk (finally). I'm watching slight rain chances for this Sunday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm, dry and VERY windy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Thursday: Cooler and sunny

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Have a WONDERFUL day!