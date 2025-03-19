RED FLAG WARNING: What to know about Wednesday's Extreme Fire Danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Please be mindful of the fire danger today!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Warmer sunshine is in the forecast today with highs near 90ºF. It will again be very windy. Dry northwest winds gust 35 - 45 mph this afternoon, making for Extreme Fire Danger. Please be careful out there! Strong winds will again bring concern for very high Relative humidity will be low (5-15%) and a Red Flag warning will be in effect through 9 p.m.
Relief is on the horizon! Humidity will rebound this weekend. This along will help reduce our fire risk (finally). I'm watching slight rain chances for this Sunday!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Warm, dry and VERY windy
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45
Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30
Thursday: Cooler and sunny
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a WONDERFUL day!