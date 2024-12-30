Record high temps expected by this afternoon, patchy fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are warming up across our neighborhoods with record/near-record temps in the mid to upper 80s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Near/Record temps expected this afternoon

Windy day with strong wind gusts

Patchy fog overnight

Cold front starts to push through area Tuesday

Prepare for another warm day in the Coastal Bend as we wrap up the year. We are certainly closing out the year with a bang as temperatures climb into the upper 80s for our inland communities and mid 80s for our coastal communities. We had some patchy fog last night into this morning and will see another round of fog tonight.

Our next cold front is expected to start pushing through the area Tuesday, dropping our highs by about 10 degrees, and another 10 degrees into New Year's Day. Ideally, once the cooler, drier air settles in, we will be where we should be seasonally for a few days after. With this cold front, there are no rain values associated, therefore, we will remain dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog after midnight

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Patchy fog in the early AM, then sunny and windy (Cold front arrives)

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful Monday!