Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Hold on to your hat! It's still a very breezy morning here across the Coastal Bend, but the disrespectful winds will gradually improve through the day. Still boating and swimming conditions aren't great as the winds churn up our local waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Despite the wind, it will still feel like summer this afternoon. Expect record-smashing high temperatures as many communities return to the 90s for the first time in 2023! Ample sunshine this afternoon will make for pleasant conditions on land.

Temperatures and winds will decrease over the weekend, while clouds increase. There is a slight chance an isolated shower or two could grace our weekend, but those chances are not great. Expect overall dry conditions through the beginning of next week.

Have a Happy Hump Day!