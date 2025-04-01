READY FOR SUMMER? The forecast brings a hint of heat to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Moderate Heat Risk for inland neighborhoods Wednesday and Thursday

'Feels like' temps: 90-105ºF

Wind gusts to 35 mph

"Some like it hot" and if you do, you're going to enjoy the midweek forecast! South-southeast winds are going to push temperatures into the 90s for much of the Coastal Bend Wednesday and Thursday. The breezy winds will also bring plenty of humidity too. All this will make for a heat index or 'feels like' temp ranging from 90-105ºF each afternoon. Please consider this a rehearsal for the typically sultry summer heat by practicing heat safety: stay hydrated and avoid prolonged activity outdoors. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph through the weekend, so prepare for loose objects to be blown around in the 'disrespectful' winds.

Our next best chance of rainfall comes this weekend with a few isolated to scattered showers. We'll keep an eye on where the rain seems most likely throughout the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Humid, hazy, and windy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

