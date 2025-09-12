Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rainy start to Friday before a drier weekend

Julia Kwedi Friday 9/12/25 Sunrise forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray to isolated t-showers
  • Drier weekend ahead
  • Trend of average temps continues

Soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods. Stray to isolated showers will last through the morning and early afternoon. High pressure will shift eastward, covering most of South Texas, and that will cause the decline in rain chances by the late afternoon to early evening hours.

This will set up our dry and sunny weekend ahead before rain returns to the forecast early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM showers & t-storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday:
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph

Have a great day and even better weekend!

