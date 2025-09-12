Rainy start to Friday before a drier weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray to isolated t-showers
- Drier weekend ahead
- Trend of average temps continues
Soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods. Stray to isolated showers will last through the morning and early afternoon. High pressure will shift eastward, covering most of South Texas, and that will cause the decline in rain chances by the late afternoon to early evening hours.
This will set up our dry and sunny weekend ahead before rain returns to the forecast early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: AM showers & t-storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Saturday:
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph
Have a great day and even better weekend!