Rainy start to Friday before a drier weekend

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray to isolated t-showers

Drier weekend ahead

Trend of average temps continues

Soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods. Stray to isolated showers will last through the morning and early afternoon. High pressure will shift eastward, covering most of South Texas, and that will cause the decline in rain chances by the late afternoon to early evening hours.

This will set up our dry and sunny weekend ahead before rain returns to the forecast early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM showers & t-storms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday:

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

