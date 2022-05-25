Rainy days coming to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

It has been yet another weather-busy morning across the Coastal Bend! A line of thunderstorms soaked the region soon after midnight and drenched some communities with more than an inch of rain. Frequent lightning and strong winds made for a difficult start. Now as we approach the noon hour, storms have dwindled.

For the rest of today, a stray shower or storm will be possible, but activity will be limited. This morning's prolonged rain and clouds have stabilized our atmosphere, but afternoon day time heating may create favorable conditions again.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant will lower humidity and ample sunshine; however, humidity will be on the rise again by Friday evening. Memorial Day weekend will be hot, humid, and sunny!

Have a great day and stay safe!