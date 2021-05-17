Rainy conditions have officials girding for possible flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Showers continued to batter the Coastal Bend this week, even impacting the North Shore Country Club.

Footage shot by Ron Jorgensen of the Portland establishment show the rain that's already fallen.

The Portland City Council is looking into the dam issues, which have been present for years.

There is no threat to the public in this area, but San Patricio County officials are working on a project to fix it.

The water level at the south side of Oso Creek has seen a significant increase over the weekend.

Since Friday, the water level has risen by about four feet.

The Oso Creek currently is at 10.7 feet.

The action stage kicks in at 11 feet.

That's when local agencies kick up their monitoring of Oso Creek for possible flooding.

Moderate flooding begins at 20 feet.

Major flooding is when Oso Creek reaches 25 feet.

The city has plans in place to cover any potential heavy rain or flooding that happens this week.

Another video was sent to us by a viewer this weekend as it was taken from the south side of Corpus Christi.

While things might be looking up for today and tomorrow, more rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Corpus Christi is activating an operational plan to manage the mosquito population with teams standing by to meet community needs.

If you plan on visiting a city park, you may want to be on the lookout for muddy ground and soggy conditions.

