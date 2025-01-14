Rainy and windy conditions continue overnight into Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We finally have some more rain in our neighborhoods. The rain will stick around overnight into Wednesday as chances increase.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers continue overnight into Wednesday

Warm up expected Friday and Saturday

Next cold front arrives Sunday

Cool temperatures will continue through the next couple of days, along with some showers overnight into Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall will be between Wednesday morning and afternoon, tapering off by the night time. Wednesday presents a better opportunity of showers and thunderstorms before we dry up here in the Coastal Bend as we are expecting warmer weather Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, the warmest of the week.

Followed by the rain and warmth, our next cold front of the season is expected to push through on Sunday, dropping our temperatures overall into the following week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight rain

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NE 15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, windy

Temperature: High 58ºF

Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!