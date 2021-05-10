Rainfall Chances Increase This Week

CORPUS CHRISTI — We start off another work week with plenty of wind over South Texas along with warm and muggy conditions.

We’ll see increased rainfall chances over the area beginning later tonight and well into Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary stalls over South Texas. Rainfall will begin out to our west and push east beginning tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in at least a Marginal Risk for some severe weather. Storms that move into the have the potential for large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy downpours. Rainfall accumulations will average around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts the farther west you go.

Once the weak boundary moves south of the area by Wednesday afternoon, the rainfall opportunity will go with it and we’ll dry out for Thursday and Friday.

Return flow off the Gulf increases by the weekend and we’ll re-introduce the opportunity for scattered showers in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mainly cloudy, hot, humid and windy; storms move in from the west later this evening…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms moving into western counties towards the coast, some severe storms possible…Low: 73…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, marginal risk of severe weather…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms early in the morning, then gradual clearing out by the afternoon…High: 79…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds and sun, dry out; warm…High: 80…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers back in the forecast.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella handy!