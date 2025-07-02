Rain wraps up Wednesday, more sunshine for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up our rain chances for the remainder of the week. The second half with be more sunny with hazy skies.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Most of our rain today has concentrated south and west of the Coastal Bend. Some overnight showers into this morning and afternoon were more widespread, giving some small rain totals within the past 24 hours. As we head into this evening, a few more showers and thunderstorms will pass through our more southern neighbors and through our central viewing area.

The second half of the week, cloudy skies will dry up with sunshine followed by another wave of Saharan Dust by the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s through the remainder of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, warm

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!