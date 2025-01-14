RAIN RETURNS: Tuesday's scattered showers will carry into the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The same clouds that kept us warm overnight will bring rain to our forecast today. An overrunning pattern is in place so the cold dry conditions here on the ground are going to turn rainy thanks to warm, moist air above. Expect showers to become more numerous throughout today and into most of Wednesday. The clouds and rain will keep temps in the 50s with very little change over the next 24 hours. Rainfall totals through Wednesdays could be as high as one-quarter inch.

Once the rain moves out, the warmer temps move in. Temps will peak in the 70s Friday before another round of winter arrives in Coastal Bend next week. The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday looks to be cold again this year with highs in the 40s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Overcast and damp

Temperature: High 57ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, more showers

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Wet and cool

Temperature: High 56ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Have a great Taco Tuesday!!