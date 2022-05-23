Rain returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

After some much-needed rainfall on Sunday, our rainfall deficit is looking better (below 5 inches now). We'll be in even better shape by the end of the week as more rain is expected over the next couple of days. At this point, Tuesday looks to be the rainiest day of the week.

Accumulations through the end of the week look to be on the order of 1-1.5" of additional rain. Some storms could be severe, particularly heading from late tonight into early Tuesday. Expect a wet commute for Tuesday morning. Because of the drought conditions across the region, heavy rain is more likely to lead to localized flooding in some neighborhoods. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads!

The rain will help to keep temperatures a few degrees below average. The warm stretch will soon return though; temperatures return to the 90's by the end of the week.

Have a great day!