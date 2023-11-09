Rain returns Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

A soupy, 'air-you-can-wear' morning will transition to a wet afternoon. Showers and a few rumbles will begin this afternoon, ahead of our next cold front. The front itself will move rather slowly across the Coastal Bend, arriving in our northwest communities around dinnertime and clearing the coast around midnight! Expect a big cool-down after the front, taking our temperatures from the 80s on Thursday afternoon, to the upper 50s on Friday morning.

The rain continues from Friday through the beginning of next week. Rainfall totals are still looking optimistic, though! At least 2 inches of rain are expect, but totals along the coast could reach as high as 3-4 inches. A steady rain will be in the forecast until about Tuesday of next week.

Have a great day!