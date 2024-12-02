RAIN RETURNS: Here's what you need to know about this week's damp forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday and Happy December! This final month of the year isn't usually one that bring much rain, but the first week is looking generous!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Monday: generally dry, but muggy
- Gusty winds to 30 mph today
- Daily rain chances this week
Get ready for a humid and damp week. Rain will return to the Coastal Bend this week, but don't expect a washout by any means! Let's start with today, the driest day of the week. Monday sets the stage with cloudy skies and increasing moisture. Highs will only climb about 10 degrees to the low 70s, with breezy winds. Similarly, temps only fall to the upper 50s, low 60s overnight.
Tuesday morning will likely kick off the rainy pattern for us. Spotty showers could wet the roadways in our southern and more coastal neighborhoods Tuesday morning. Rain chances increase Tuesday night. Rain will primarily be focused over the coast until late week, so that's why I expect high rainfall accumulations there over the next seven days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, breezy, and muggy
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: NE/ENE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, spotty showers
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: ENE 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still breezy, isolated showers
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great week!