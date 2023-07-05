Rain, lower temps expected Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Rain returns to the forecast today, but expect Wednesday's activity to be an "appetizer" to that expected on Thursday. Despite the rain and clouds, dangerous heat will still happen this afternoon. Heat Advisories will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend.

More rain is expected Thursday and Friday morning before we dry out for the weekend. Rainfall accumulations will range from a few hundredths of an inch to more than an inch, so not everyone will see a good drink of rainfall, but anything helps to fight our rainfall deficit!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!