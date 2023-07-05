Watch Now
Rain, lower temps expected Wednesday

Heat Advisories will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Coastal Bend
Cole Park cloudiness - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 08:03:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Rain returns to the forecast today, but expect Wednesday's activity to be an "appetizer" to that expected on Thursday. Despite the rain and clouds, dangerous heat will still happen this afternoon. Heat Advisories will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend.

More rain is expected Thursday and Friday morning before we dry out for the weekend. Rainfall accumulations will range from a few hundredths of an inch to more than an inch, so not everyone will see a good drink of rainfall, but anything helps to fight our rainfall deficit!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

