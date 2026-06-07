Rain continues through Monday before drying out for the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday to you!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

RAIN CONTINUES TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

It's been a bit of a soggy day here across the Coastal Bend. Yesterday's forecast models were a bit off, but if you were listening to my forecast, you knew that rain was going to be a factor today, and it sure has turned out that way. We've seen several hours of rain so far this Sunday, and are likely to continue to see rain for the rest of today.

But the rain doesn't end with today- tomorrow is shaping up to be a damp day too. I expect the continuation of spotty showers with a few embedded storms in the mix across the area on Monday, but that should be the last of any significant rain for a bit. The work week looks to be much drier with a shower here due to the sea-breeze and there.

Beach conditions are not ideal for swimmers today or tomorrow, but should improve over the next few days.

Fortunately, or unfortunately- temperatures continue to be seasonable, with each afternoon ending up in the high 80s to low 90s. It's that time of year to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself as we get used to these high humidity levels. Enjoy folks!

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!