COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Strong storms barreled through the Coastal Bend last night and early this morning. Over the last few hours, what’s left of the rain has finally moved off into the Gulf of Mexico. While we’ll still have a few hit-or-miss showers on this Wednesday, our rain chances will remain slim for the remainder of this week.

A cold front will finally progress through the area this morning bringing cooler temperatures over the next few days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70’s for most, with less humidity. Morning lows on Thursday will be cooler in the mid-60s.

While the weather will be fair on Thursday and Friday, Rain will creep back into the forecast this weekend as a surface low pressure develops nearby. Temperatures will stay near average into the weekend, warming into next week.

Have a great day!