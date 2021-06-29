Rain chances remain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a soggy start to the day all across the Coastal Bend. Overnight showers are lingering in our northern counties. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and the humidity is downright muggy. A light breeze from the east at 5-10 MPH will increase to around 15 MPH this afternoon, continuing to draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Throughout today you’ll need the rain gear as scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for most of Tuesday. New rainfall totals will range from a quarter to a half-inch, a few isolated areas will receive higher accumulations. Rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s the next few days.

Rain chances will begin to drop off as we head toward the weekend, but are still in the forecast for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Have a great day!

