Rain chances more scattered on this Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend and Happy Monday!

We're starting off the week with temperatures in the low to middle 70s across the area. Breaks in the clouds have allowed Sunday afternoon's warmth to radiate back to the atmosphere, leading to the change this morning versus last week. Still, expect rain in the forecast today. Showers will be more scattered in natures, but heavy downpours are likely at times.

Despite the rain, temperatures will still rise to the low to middle 80s. This pattern continues through most of Wednesday, then a dry weather pattern takes over to wrap up the week. I'm watching for isolated shower chances this weekend.

Have a great week!