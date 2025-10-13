Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain chances looking slim with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

Sunrise Forecast October 13th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday Morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sunshine looks plentiful as we head through the next seven days
  • Rain chances are minimal with mainly today and tomorrow having a very slight chance (10-20%)
  • Tuesday and Wednesday morning look more comfortable in the upper 60s for overnight lows

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny skies

Temperature: 90°F

Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 72°F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated AM Showers, Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon

Temperature: 89°F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!

