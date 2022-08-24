Rain chances going up, temps going down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A few stray showers briefly popped up here and there across the Coastal Bend. The unstable air above us makes it easy for little "pulse" storms to grow and fizzle out briefly. Most of the activity wanes tonight and returns very early Wednesday morning. Drivers should expect to find wet roadways for tomorrow's commute.

Wednesday will bring an uptick in shower activity. Isolated storms are expected across the region as a stationary front lingers between here and the I-10 corridor over the next few days. The boundary will nudge slightly closer to us on Thursday and Friday, making for the wettest days of the week.

