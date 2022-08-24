Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances going up, temps going down

The forecast is becoming quite rainy as we head through the week!
Stefanie's Wx 8/23/22
KRIS 6 Skycam
Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 20:08:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A few stray showers briefly popped up here and there across the Coastal Bend. The unstable air above us makes it easy for little "pulse" storms to grow and fizzle out briefly. Most of the activity wanes tonight and returns very early Wednesday morning. Drivers should expect to find wet roadways for tomorrow's commute.

Wednesday will bring an uptick in shower activity. Isolated storms are expected across the region as a stationary front lingers between here and the I-10 corridor over the next few days. The boundary will nudge slightly closer to us on Thursday and Friday, making for the wettest days of the week.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Corpus Christi KRIS 6 News

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019