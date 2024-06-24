Quiet weather pattern to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The week begins with a quiet forecast that's fairly typical for a day like today in mid-June.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Extreme UV Index today: wear sunscreen (SPF 30+)

No meaningful rain to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloud, humid

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still humid

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

BONUS!!!Tropical update: 😎

Have a great day!