Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Quiet weather pattern to start the week

A mix of sun and clouds will make for pleasant but hot summer afternoon
Stefanie's WX 6-24-24
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 24, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The week begins with a quiet forecast that's fairly typical for a day like today in mid-June.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
  • Extreme UV Index today: wear sunscreen (SPF 30+)
  • No meaningful rain to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloud, humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still humid
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

BONUS!!!Tropical update: 😎

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019