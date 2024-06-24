Quiet weather pattern to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The week begins with a quiet forecast that's fairly typical for a day like today in mid-June.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
- Extreme UV Index today: wear sunscreen (SPF 30+)
- No meaningful rain to start the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloud, humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still humid
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tropical update:
