QUIET THURSDAY NIGHT: This week will end on a humid note with a chance of storms

Moderate heat risk for Friday

A few storms possible Friday night

A quiet night is ahead for the Coastal Bend. Expect temps to sink into the mid- to upper 70s, feeling warm thanks to ample humidity. A stray shower of two is possible for the morning commute, but our next best chance of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday. I'm tracking a cold front that will weaken and stall nearby tomorrow night. Depending on where it stalls will determine our potential for rain. I still think a few showers and thunderstorms are possible between midnight and dawn on Saturday morning, something to keep an eye on for the Beach to Bay Relay Race. Rain chances are otherwise slim over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain near or above-average into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday night: A few t-storms

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

