QUIET THURSDAY NIGHT: This week will end on a humid note with a chance of storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate heat risk for Friday
- A few storms possible Friday night
A quiet night is ahead for the Coastal Bend. Expect temps to sink into the mid- to upper 70s, feeling warm thanks to ample humidity. A stray shower of two is possible for the morning commute, but our next best chance of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday. I'm tracking a cold front that will weaken and stall nearby tomorrow night. Depending on where it stalls will determine our potential for rain. I still think a few showers and thunderstorms are possible between midnight and dawn on Saturday morning, something to keep an eye on for the Beach to Bay Relay Race. Rain chances are otherwise slim over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain near or above-average into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Friday night: A few t-storms
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!