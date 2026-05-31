Quiet night, daily chances for rain start tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

QUIET NIGHT, DAILY RAIN CHANCES BEGIN TOMORROW

Today has been quite the lovely day here in the Coastal Bend. We've seen a mix of clouds and sun today, with temperatures right where they need to be for this time of year. Looking ahead, we will have more of the same, though low rain chances return for the work week.

Tomorrow 1 or 2 out of 10 of your friends will see any rain. Most of us will stay dry. That means, even with daily storm chances, not everyone will see rain every day. Showers and/or storms will be very isolated each day this week. If we see signals of a more significant storm system forecast to move through the area, we will let you know. As of now, it appears most of the rain this week will be isolated.

Our temperatures stay seasonable for the foreseeable future, with each afternoon ending up in the high 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity. Pack extra waters in your lunch each day, wear light-colored clothing, and don't over-exert yourself as we get used to these high humidity levels. Enjoy folks!

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!