Quiet end to Memorial Day Weekend, rain chances return Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! We hope you are taking some time this Memorial Day to remember those who have lost their lives serving this country.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

RAIN CHANCES RETURN ACROSS THE COASTAL BEND STARTING TOMORROW

Memorial Day has been a spectacular day here in the Coastal Bend, with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, and warm temperatures. But if you've been watching our newscasts as of late, you would know some major changes are coming.

We are now anticipating our next major rain event to be this Wednesday, with rain chances increasing Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is now expected to be a rainy day with some flood potential, as the Weather Prediction Center has already issued a level 2 out of 4 flood threat for much of the area. As rain timings narrow down, we will be sure to let you know- but as it is, certainly pack the rain gear for Wednesday, as it could be quite the rainy day.

We're still looking at very seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s and moderate humidity. Post Wednesday, we will dry out and continue the streak with average temperatures.

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!

