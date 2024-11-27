Watch Now
PRE-HEATING: Wednesday will be warm and humid ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving

If you're traveling for the holiday, pack extra layers
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Wednesday forecast 11-27-24
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Hope all your Thanksgiving preparations go smoothly today!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Deceptively hot today
  • Much cooler Thanksgiving and holiday weekend

Summer-like conditions are back a we continue to experience flip-flopping weather. Highs rebound to the upper 80s with ample sunshine, but a second cold front will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving Thursday. The front looks to arrive just before dawn on tomorrow morning. The coldest weather will settle in on Friday morning, so if you plan to partake in Black Friday shopping, plan to bundle up!
This weekend will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Conditions remain cool with near or below average temperatures are expected. A third cold front arrives Sunday and not only keeps us cool. Next week looks to offer a few opportunities for scattered showers. Showers could arrive as early as Sunday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Breezy and mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S/NE 10- 20 mph

Thanksgiving Thursday: Much cooler and cloudy

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!

