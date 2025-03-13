Potential record heat & critical fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY for areas along the coast
- RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect Friday at 12pm until 9pm for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.
- FIRE WEATHER WATCH will go into effect Friday at 12pm until 9pm for coastal portions of the Coastal Bend.
Increasingly cloud cover will build tonight into tomorrow morning. Making tonight's Lunar Eclipse probably difficult to catch. Check out my Lunar Eclipse Science Snippet here.
The stalling dry line will push through tomorrow afternoon, ushering in dangerously dry air and shifting our winds to the northwest. Resulting in potentially record breaking high temps in the afternoon and critical fire danger that will last into the weekend.
Tomorrow be sure to wear sunscreen and continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Friday: HOT, dry and breezy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph
Friday night: Clear, windy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a great evening!