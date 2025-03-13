Potential record heat & critical fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for areas along the coast

RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect Friday at 12pm until 9pm for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH will go into effect Friday at 12pm until 9pm for coastal portions of the Coastal Bend.



Increasingly cloud cover will build tonight into tomorrow morning. Making tonight's Lunar Eclipse probably difficult to catch. Check out my Lunar Eclipse Science Snippet here.

The stalling dry line will push through tomorrow afternoon, ushering in dangerously dry air and shifting our winds to the northwest. Resulting in potentially record breaking high temps in the afternoon and critical fire danger that will last into the weekend.

Tomorrow be sure to wear sunscreen and continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday: HOT, dry and breezy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph

Friday night: Clear, windy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

