Poor air quality and beach conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning near Keaton Beach, Florida. The major hurricane will make for poor beach conditions across the gulf coast. Expect a high risk of rip currents, coastal flooding, long swells, and high tides from Wednesday through Friday.

On land, hot but very dry air will arrive in the Coastal Bend. The hot conditions will elevate ozone levels locally. This in turn will make for poor air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with lung conditions, children and the elderly especially, should limit time outdoors this afternoon. Expect temperatures to top out in the low 100s with 'feels like' temperatures nearly true to temperature. Light northwest will eventually become northeast, and finally southeast by this evening.

Low tide will happen soon after the super blue moon tonight, which will occur at 8:35 PM. This is the second full month of the month and will be at perigee (the closest point to Earth in its orbit).

Have a wonderful day!