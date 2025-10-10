Plenty of sunshine and upper 80s for the Coastal Bend this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Drier air puts overnight lows into the upper 60s this weekend

Daytime highs peak in the upper 80s for most of us

Increased risk of rip currents this weekend along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny with a stray morning shower

Temperature: 90°F

Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear with less humidity

Temperature: 68°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with light winds

Temperature: 89°F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!