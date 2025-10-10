Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plenty of sunshine and upper 80s for the Coastal Bend this weekend

Sunrise forecast October 10th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Drier air puts overnight lows into the upper 60s this weekend
  • Daytime highs peak in the upper 80s for most of us
  • Increased risk of rip currents this weekend along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny with a stray morning shower

Temperature: 90°F

Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear with less humidity

Temperature: 68°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with light winds

Temperature: 89°F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!

