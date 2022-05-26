Pleasant weather returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Thursday morning!

After some much needed rain, sunshine now returns to the Coastal Bend. The rainy start to the week did not cure our drought woes, but it did put a dent in our rainfall deficit. Unfortunately, there is little change in today's drought monitor map; however, some improvements are noted in Jim Wells County where some of the heaviest rain fell. Going forward, a dry pattern is settling in place for the holiday weekend. No rain is expected for the rest of May.

Thursday will feel very pleasant with warm temperatures, ample sunshine, and a light breeze. Starting Friday, humidity will gradually increase to uncomfortable levels once again. That means the heat index becomes a problem, with "feels like" temperatures near 100ºF. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

Have a great day!