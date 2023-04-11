Pleasant Tuesday ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Get excited! Fantastic weather is here and will remain in the forecast for the next several days. This morning is no exception. With very few clouds, morning lows are a bit cooler in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures near 80ºF this afternoon. Northeast winds 10-15 mph will become shift from the east tonight. Overall, this is some very pleasant weather.

This pattern continues through about Friday when humid increases and so does our cloud coverage. On Saturday, there could be an isolated thundershower across the Coastal Bend. This is more likely Saturday night. Rain chances are not looking impressive and certainly won't ruin your weekend plans. If this nice weather calls you to our beautiful beaches, our risk of rip currents is low, while UV index is high. Remember to heed the beach flag system and get the latest marine forecast at kristv.com/beachconditions.

Have a great day!