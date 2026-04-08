Pleasant conditions expected along the coast today, though beachgoers should remain cautious

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast across area beaches today, providing a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for those planning coastal activities. Temperatures will reach a comfortable 80°F. Southeast winds are expected to pick up throughout the day, ranging from 10 to 20 mph. While these conditions generally favor pleasant beach weather, the moderate wind speeds may create some choppy surf conditions.

Sunrise Show: Weather on the 6's

Rip Current Advisory

Beach safety officials are reporting a low risk of rip currents along the coastline today. However, authorities emphasize that a low risk does NOT mean no risk. Dangerous swimming conditions remain possible, particularly in areas near piers and jetties where water flow patterns can be unpredictable.

Beachgoers are advised to:

Swim near lifeguarded areas when possible

Stay alert to changing water conditions

Exercise extra caution around structures like piers and jetties

Never turn your back on the ocean

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night:

Temperature: 60F

