Pleasant conditions expected along the coast today, though beachgoers should remain cautious

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast across area beaches today, providing a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for those planning coastal activities. Temperatures will reach a comfortable 80°F. Southeast winds are expected to pick up throughout the day, ranging from 10 to 20 mph. While these conditions generally favor pleasant beach weather, the moderate wind speeds may create some choppy surf conditions.
Rip Current Advisory
Beach safety officials are reporting a low risk of rip currents along the coastline today. However, authorities emphasize that a low risk does NOT mean no risk. Dangerous swimming conditions remain possible, particularly in areas near piers and jetties where water flow patterns can be unpredictable.
Beachgoers are advised to:
- Swim near lifeguarded areas when possible
- Stay alert to changing water conditions
- Exercise extra caution around structures like piers and jetties
- Never turn your back on the ocean
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy Skies
Temperature: 80F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night:
Temperature: 60F